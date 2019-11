All eastbound lanes of the Interstate 184 Connector were blocked Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, according to Idaho State Police.

Traffic on the Boise Connector, near the Orchard exit, was backed up around 8 a.m., according to ISP.

Further information regarding the crash was unavailable immediately.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW