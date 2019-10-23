Boise bikeway plan approved linking Camel’s Back Park to downtown

A “low-stress bikeway” from the southern end of Camel’s Back Park in the North End to Stare Street was adopted Tuesday by the Ada County Highway District Commission.

The original plan called for nearly doubling the mile-long bikeway south to River Street to connect to the Boise River Greenbelt. But the southern section was removed after it was determined it already met ACHD guidelines.

Nearly a third of respondents to a second round of public feedback asked for that section to be reinserted into the plan. Those sentiments were echoed by several people who testified before the commission.

it didn’t get added back in, but in unanimously adopting the bikeway, the commission asked its staff to work with the city and the Idaho Transportation Department to create another low-stress bikeway between State Street and the Greenbelt.

“We ought to be able to do this,” Commissioner Jim Hansen said at the meeting.

A map demonstrating changes to 11th Street as part of a new bikeway, which runs to Heron Street in the north. The changes would run through Boise High School. Ada County Highway District

Low-stress bikeways prioritize bike travel on streets with low volumes and speeds of 25 mph or less. They’re meant for riders of all abilities, but especially for those concerned about riding on streets with heavy traffic.

The bikeway will cut through the west side of the Boise High School campus, between the main building and the school track. Four-way stop signs will be erected along West Franklin Road and West Washington Street, near the front of the school and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA.

Traffic through the school grounds would be limited to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Wayfinding signs added along 11th Street from Heron Street at Camel’s Back Park to Fort Street would direct bicyclists, motorists and pedestrians to places such as Camel’s Back, Hyde Park, Longfellow Elementary, North Junior High and Boise High, the Greenbelt and downtown Boise.

An ACHD graphic demonstrating different types of bike lanes, including conventional lanes, low-stress lanes and multi-use pathways. Ada County Highway District

Pavement markings would denote shared space for bicycles and vehicles.

The need for a bikeway was identified in the 2016 North Boise Neighborhood Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and reaffirmed in a 2018 addendum to the Bike Master Plan.

The project is estimated to cost $562,000.

The commission also approved two neighborhood pedestrian and bicycle plans, for Veterans Memorial Park and Whitewater Park and for Eagle.

A hearing for a proposed 30-unit multifamily project in the 6200 block of West State Street was postponed. A meeting notice gave the wrong address. it will be heard at the commission’s Nov. 6 meeting.