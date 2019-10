SHARE COPY LINK

Several Boise firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a house under construction in Southeast Boise at Minuteman Way and East Bergeson Street at 3 p.m. Monday.

“We have several units on scene,” said Tim Russow of Ada County dispatch. “Several people evacuated the house.”

As of 3:20 p.m., the fire was still in progress, Russow said.

