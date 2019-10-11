Woman, dog dead after small house fire in southeast Boise

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman and a dog are dead after a fire in a home on South Greenwood Circle late Thursday morning.

The woman was identified as Janet Finney, 64, according to a release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Crews were dispatched to a house in the 2600 block of the street, which is just off of East Boise Avenue, at 11:04 a.m. and found Finney’s body and the body of a dog in a bedroom with the door closed.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but investigators say it burned out on its own and was contained to the bedroom.

The Boise Police Department and the coroner are investigating the woman’s cause of death. A news release from the coroner’s office says toxicology reports are pending and might take several weeks to return.