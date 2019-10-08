Construction woes, car’s crash into building delays Idaho Humane Society opening

A visitor accidentally drove into the front of the new Idaho Humane Society shelter off of Overland Road in Boise on Monday. Idaho Humane Society

A visitor admiring the new Idaho Humane Society shelter off of Overland Road in Boise accidentally drove into the front of the building, causing damage that will contribute to the already-delayed opening being delayed further.

“They pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake,” said IHS spokeswoman Kristine Schellhaas of the crash, which occurred Monday afternoon. “I’m thankful that it wasn’t the glass that they drove through, or they could have been really hurt.”

The driver ran over a sign and damaged a wall that’s part of the surgery suite in the shelter’s veterinary hospital.

Officials broke ground on the shelter at 1300 S Bird Street near Walmart in July 2017.

In addition to the structural damage to the building that needs to be repaired, there are several other construction-related issues that must be addressed. Crews must repair broken sewer pipes under the parking lot and under the garage at the back of the building. The fire alarm system must be removed and replaced because it is too loud.