Unexplained ‘dip’ in Myrtle Street in Downtown Boise leads to emergency lane closure

The right lane on Myrtle Street has been closed off between 2nd and 4th so ITD officials can figure out why a dip formed in the road. kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

One lane of Myrtle Street in Downtown Boise was closed Tuesday afternoon, after a depression formed in the right lane of the street near the Discovery Center.

“What’s out there is a dip in the road, one that we don’t want cars to drive over,” Idaho Transportation Department spokesman Jake Melder said. “We don’t know what caused it.”

That prompted an emergency closure of the right lane, until crews can determine the cause. That lane is closed between 2nd and 4th streets, according to a press release that ITD sent out around noon.

“There was boring happening nearby but we haven’t been able to draw a line between the two,” Melder said. “This is very much an ongoing and active scene.”