Boise council denounces white supremacy, refrains from calling out Trump

Bob Parsley sings to Boise City Council Bob Parsley, a Boise resident, sings to Boise City Council about how much he loves his neighborhood and how he doesn't want it to change. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bob Parsley, a Boise resident, sings to Boise City Council about how much he loves his neighborhood and how he doesn't want it to change.

The Boise City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to condemn white supremacy and white nationalism with a resolution denouncing “bias and hate in all of its forms.”

They opted not to specifically denounce the administration of President Donald Trump. Instead, the council voted to approve language about how white supremacy has been emboldened by “national leaders.”

The change came about after Council Member Scot Ludwig suggested he would vote against the resolution if it specifically called out the presidential administration.

Ludwig explained that he doesn’t believe the role of City Council “is to make this sort of political statement regarding the president of the United States,” Ludwig said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ludwig is a Republican, but council seats are officially non-partisan. He said that everyone has feelings on President Donald Trump and later told the Statesman that he opted to write in John Kasich instead of voting for Trump. But, he said during the council meeting, he didn’t want to make a political statement like that in the resolution.

“This is not because I’m a Republican,” Ludwig told the Idaho Statesman after the meeting. “It’s because I felt strongly about this being as non-partisan as possible.”

Boise City Council President Lauren McLean said that she felt specific calls to the presidential administration should be left in because she wanted to “set the example for a perspective as leaders that it’s never OK.”

Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg said she felt it was appropriate to call out bias and hate no matter how they ended up describing it — and that a resolution would be stronger if the council supported it unanimously.

The council also removed language from the resolution on how hate groups “continue to view this area (Idaho) as a haven for white supremacist activity” at the request of Mayor David Bieter. Bieter does not vote during City Council meetings except to break ties.

“I don’t really care how they view it,” Bieter said. “That may be true or not, it’s hard for me to know, but I think we can leave it.”

The council ultimately passed the amended resolution unanimously. Those gathered gave the council a standing ovation, and members of the council in response stood and clapped for those in the audience.

Council Member Lisa Sánchez told the Statesman after the meeting that she felt the changes ultimately made the resolution stronger.

“It’s more inclusive, because it’s not just one person,” she said of the change from “presidential administration” to “national leadership.” “It’s easy to push it all off on one person, but there’s many, many people involved in this (behavior).”

Bieter brought the resolution before the council with the help of United Vision for Idaho as part of the city’s deeper commitment to diversity and inclusion, his spokesman said last week. The resolution was passed just days after Patrick Little, a neo-Nazi from California, made headlines for running for city council in Garden City.

Boise is the third city in the region to pass a resolution like that. The first two are Portland and Eugene, Oregon.