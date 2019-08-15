Ada County given maximum fine for disrupting Boise River at Barber Dam

Rafting safety on the South Fork of the Boise River The South Fork of the Boise River can be a dangerous place to go rafting. Here are some things to keep in mind if you're planning to go. Video courtesy of U.S. Forest Service. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Fork of the Boise River can be a dangerous place to go rafting. Here are some things to keep in mind if you're planning to go. Video courtesy of U.S. Forest Service.

Ada County has been slapped with a $50,000 fine for a problem at Barber Dam that cut off the entire flow of the Boise River temporarily on Aug. 2.

The county owns Barber Dam, which is near the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, as well as a hydropower plant incorporated into it. A power failure at 1 a.m. on Aug. 2 led to the river interruption and created potentially dangerous conditions on the river, the Idaho Department of Water Resources said in a news release.

When the power is out at Barber Dam, the river flows drop to zero, and water builds up on the upstream side stream of the dam until it flows over the dam’s top. That’s what happened Aug. 2.

Cutting of the flow disrupted fish, recreation and maintenance flows on the river and deprived downstream irrigators of water, the department said. The Boise Water Rivermaster heard from multiple downstream canal operators during the early morning hours of Aug. 2 that there were reduced flows at their canal diversions.

A notice of violation seeks a penalty of $50,000 and asks Ada County to fix “a recurring problem when power outages occur at the hydropower facility,” the news release said.

State law allows a fine of $50 per one-tenth cubic feet per second. The department estimated that 1,665 cubic feet per second was diverted by Barber Dam during the power outage. The penalty for that would be $832,500, but the statutory maximum civil penalty is $50,000.

The notice further said the county must cease any further diversions of water at the dam and pay the penalty by Sept. 1.

A similar power outage and river disruption in February 2015 led Ada County to create an Environmental Advisory Board comprising members from Idaho Fish and Game, the Idaho Conservation League, the Barber Valley Neighborhood Association and several other stakeholders.

According to the Ada County website, the board has not met since June 2017. It has not met with quorum since September 2016.