Boise firefighters respond to house fire on Hill Road

Hill Road fire Boise Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire on Hill Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire on Hill Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Boise firefighters were called to a report of a house fire on Hill Road just before 6 p.m. Michael Katz mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Boise police have shut down Hill Road from North Edwards Street to 36th Street to assist firefighters battling a house fire, according to information posted by police on Twitter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m.

At about 6:21 p.m. the Boise Fire Department posted a message on Twitter that the fire was under control.

One man suffered a serious burn to his arm, but refused to be taken to the hospital, Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said. The man will receive assistance from the Boise Burnout Fund.

The address of the fire is 4023 W. Hill Road, the Pulse Point app shows.