Boise & Garden City
Boise firefighters respond to house fire on Hill Road
Hill Road fire
Boise police have shut down Hill Road from North Edwards Street to 36th Street to assist firefighters battling a house fire, according to information posted by police on Twitter.
The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.
The fire was reported just before 6 p.m.
At about 6:21 p.m. the Boise Fire Department posted a message on Twitter that the fire was under control.
One man suffered a serious burn to his arm, but refused to be taken to the hospital, Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said. The man will receive assistance from the Boise Burnout Fund.
The address of the fire is 4023 W. Hill Road, the Pulse Point app shows.
