Firefighters put out structure fire on Boise Bench; Orchard Street re-opened

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Boise firefighters were called to a fire at a masonry business on the Bench Monday night. Boise Fire Department

Firefighters were called to a fire in a commercial building on the Boise Bench at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Orchard Street was shut down between Fairview Avenue and Irving Street for a couple hours while firefighters worked on the blaze.

Boise Fire officials said in messages to the public posted on Twitter that the fire was heavy when firefighters arrived. Responding to the scene were six engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs.

“The additional crews were brought in so we could rotate crews often due to the high temperatures outside,” the tweet said.

The fire was in a storage building for a masonry business, according to Boise Fire. It appeared to be a building associated with the Masonry Center Inc., 1424 N. Orchard St., next door to Idaho Camera & Adventure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.