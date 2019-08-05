Boise & Garden City
Firefighters put out structure fire on Boise Bench; Orchard Street re-opened
Firefighters were called to a fire in a commercial building on the Boise Bench at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Orchard Street was shut down between Fairview Avenue and Irving Street for a couple hours while firefighters worked on the blaze.
Boise Fire officials said in messages to the public posted on Twitter that the fire was heavy when firefighters arrived. Responding to the scene were six engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs.
“The additional crews were brought in so we could rotate crews often due to the high temperatures outside,” the tweet said.
The fire was in a storage building for a masonry business, according to Boise Fire. It appeared to be a building associated with the Masonry Center Inc., 1424 N. Orchard St., next door to Idaho Camera & Adventure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
