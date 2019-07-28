Update: Suspect in custody after Boise police search Bench neighborhood

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

A suspect is in custody after Boise law enforcement officers searched a Bench neighborhood for the man, who was believed to be armed, according to Ada County non-emergency dispatchers.

According to a tweet from the Boise Police Department, the man was in custody as of 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, and the scene is now secure. He is suspected of aggravated assault.

Earlier in the afternoon, a dispatch supervisor told the Statesman Boise Police Department officers were looking for the suspect, who was believed to be carrying a pistol, in the Boise Bench neighborhood. The search took place between Vista Avenue, Owyhee Street, Nez Perce Street and Kootenai Street.

Police said the man was found in the 1600 block of Hervey Street.

This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this article as we learn more.