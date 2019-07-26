Boise dive team rescues man at Parkcenter Pond who’d been under water for 28 minutes

Boise River swift water training goes wrong forcing Boise Fire to rescue their own Boise firefighters rescue two of their own firefighters trapped below Broadway Bridge after their watercraft lost power during swift water training on the Boise River. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise firefighters rescue two of their own firefighters trapped below Broadway Bridge after their watercraft lost power during swift water training on the Boise River.







The Boise Fire Dive Team rescued a possible drowning victim at Parkcenter Pond on Thursday evening who had been under water for possibly 28 minutes, witnesses said.

Crews responded to the scene at 8:55 p.m. when two witnesses said a man went under the water and did not surface, near the east end of the pond. The dive team located a man in his 30s, 28 minutes after the last time a witness reported seeing him in the water, according to a news release from the fire department.

CPR was initiated after the man was pulled from the water and he was transported to a Boise hospital. His health status and name have not been disclosed by responders. Ada County Paramedics and Boise Police assisted on the call.

