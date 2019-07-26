Boise & Garden City
Boise dive team rescues man at Parkcenter Pond who’d been under water for 28 minutes
The Boise Fire Dive Team rescued a possible drowning victim at Parkcenter Pond on Thursday evening who had been under water for possibly 28 minutes, witnesses said.
Crews responded to the scene at 8:55 p.m. when two witnesses said a man went under the water and did not surface, near the east end of the pond. The dive team located a man in his 30s, 28 minutes after the last time a witness reported seeing him in the water, according to a news release from the fire department.
CPR was initiated after the man was pulled from the water and he was transported to a Boise hospital. His health status and name have not been disclosed by responders. Ada County Paramedics and Boise Police assisted on the call.
