Traveling through Boise State on University Drive? You’ll want to know this

Boise State University wants to improve pedestrian safety by cutting one lane in each direction on a portion of West University Drive and adding buffered bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

Since 2013, there have been eight reported incidents around University Drive involving pedestrians or cyclists. Four of those accidents took place since the Sawtooth Hall dormitory opened in 2017. That building, located across University Drive from the Student Union Building, houses up to 650 students.

The exact design, the cost and a timeline for the project is unclear because it’s only in the design phase. Drew Alexander, a university planner, said the changes would greatly increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians while not impacting traffic.

University Drive between the Student Union Building west to Capitol Boulevard has two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane. A buffered bike lane would create physical separation between bicyclists and motorists.

A portion of Capitol Boulevard in Downtown has a curb separating the bike lane and the travel lanes and parking spaces. Another way to create a buffer could be to paint an area where no vehicles are allowed between the bicycle lane and travel lane. No decision has been made on how a buffered lane might be created on University Drive.

University officials have also suggested adding a landscape median to discourage jaywalking across University Drive.

Only a small percentage of the cars traveling along University Drive go the entire distance between Capitol Boulevard and Broadway Avenue, a distance of a mile. Less than 10 percent of the traffic entering University Drive at Broadway goes all the way to Capitol. For those heading in the opposite direction, it’s even less: 5%, according a report from traffic consultants Kittelson & Associates.

From 2010 to 2018, traffic on University Drive has decreased by about 17% during the evening peak hour, but there has been an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

While there is no timeline, Alexander said construction would take place in sections. The first project would likely begin on University Drive near Sawtooth Hall, he said. Improving the crossing at Theatre Lane and University Drive, just west of the Student Union Building is a very high priority, Alexander said.

“As soon as the door opened it was apparent to both Boise State and (the Ada County Highway District) that there was a need for expanded pedestrian and bicycle facilities in this area,” Christy Little, ACHD development services manager, said at the July 17 ACHD commission meeting.