Garden City tweaks comp plan, angering those who fear development at Plantation golf

Homeowners around Plantation Country Club in Garden City fear a new owner will redevelop the golf course into housing Homeowner Pierce Roan worries that a new owner might reduce Plantation Country Club in Garden City to nine holes, or worse, completely remove the golf course and develop the property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homeowner Pierce Roan worries that a new owner might reduce Plantation Country Club in Garden City to nine holes, or worse, completely remove the golf course and develop the property.

The Garden City Council on Monday added a designation to the city’s comprehensive plan that critics fear could lead to added development at the Plantation Country Club.

The council approved a section that says green spaces, including golf courses, open spaces and parks contribute to the health and well-being of the community and that existing parks should be preserved.

A draft plan said green spaces “should be preserved,” which homeowners surrounding the golf course at 6515 W. State Street hoped would make it harder for the country club’s owners to develop any of the existing property.

Pierce Roan, president of the Plantation Master Association, a homeowners’ group, says the designation could lead to added development around the golf course and higher-density development along the Boise River.

“The bottom line is we got run over,” he said following the meeting.

In a letter to the council, Glass Creek LLC, which bought the golf course from American Golf Corp, in December, said it was unfair to lump a private enterprise with public spaces in deciding how to preserve green space. It argued the country club should not be viewed the same way.

CEO Will Gustafson reiterated in an interview that his company plans to maintain Plantation as an 18-hole course.

Gustafson told the Idaho Statesman earlier that his company plans to develop a portion of the property along State Street. And that the widening of State Street from two lanes to three in both directions by the Ada County Highway District will force Plantation to reconfigure several of its holes an shorten the course.

“We’ve been completely transparent in the process and will continue to be,” Gustafson said, saying he and his team have met several times with club members and neighbors.

He said any development plans will undergo scrutiny at numerous city hearings.

Roan was also upset that Plantation project manager Bob Taunton was named Monday as a member of an ad hoc committee to look at a potential overlay district replacement.

Earlier this month, the council repealed a zoning overlay that added restrictions above base zoning requirements along the river and the city’s Greenbelt Pathway. The overlay was only created in February 2018 but landowners complained it was impossible to meet some of the requirements, such as a rule that parcels must have a 50% tree canopy within 10 years.

Roan said it was unfair for Taunton and Mayor John Evans, who develops home sites in Canyon County, to be on the eight-member committee.

“They’re going to be the most influential members of the committee,” Roan said.

Evans has not engaged in any business activities in Garden City since joining the council in 1995.

Taunton said as the largest property owner in Garden City, it was appropriate that someone from the Plantation serve on the committee.

“We should have a voice at the table,” he said.