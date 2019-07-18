Greater Boise Auditorium District will be part of new stadium discussions

Geoff Wardle, a Boise lawyer representing Greenstone Properties, meets Thursday with the board of the Greater Boise Auditorium District to discuss to formal commencement of discussions about the role GBAD may play in developing a baseball and soccer stadium and related development on Boise’s West End.

Conversations about the Boise Sports Parks are ongoing but not public-facing — yet.

The Greater Boise Auditorium District board of director voted Thursday to enter into discussion with Greenstone Properties, which plans to build a baseball and soccer stadium between Main Street and Fairview Avenue and between 27th Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard, west of Downtown and near the Boise River.

“We recognize everyone’s really anxious and want to see and hear what’s going on, but we have to have discussion with staff and counsel,” Greenstone counsel Geoff Wardle told the board.

Greenstone has secured properties in the area, Wardle said.

Little is publicly available on the proposed park, but Wardle confirmed to the board that Greenstone has also been in discussion with the Capital City Development Corp., Boise’s urban renewal arm known as CCDC.

The GBAD board voted to enter discussions with Greenstone after a short meeting.

After the vote, the board went into an executive session to discuss “an interest in real property which is not owned by a public agency.” Wardle was present in the meeting but declined to comment on what was discussed.