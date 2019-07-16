Boise’s cultural ambassador links the city to people globally. Here’s the newest one

Van Dyck champions local artists, adds a new fine art gallery to Downtown Boise Randy Van Dyck introduces his new fine art gallery to a visitor at Capitol Contemporary Gallery in Downtown Boise in January featuring local artists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Randy Van Dyck introduces his new fine art gallery to a visitor at Capitol Contemporary Gallery in Downtown Boise in January featuring local artists.

Boise-based MING studios supports artists from around the globe, host exhibits and encourages artists to speak to the community about their work. Come fiscal year 2020, however, the studio will have another role as well: Cultural Ambassador for the city of Boise.

Mayor David Bieter announced in a release Tuesday that MING Studios would serve as Boise’s cultural ambassador in fiscal year 2020 and 2021, a role designed to create a connection with cities across the globe.

“MING Studios embodies the concept of ‘ambassador’ and will be a stellar representative and supporter of our city’s unique culture everywhere they go,” Bieter said in a release. “We are fortunate to have MING Studios in our city and applaud them for their ambitious work.”

Ambassadors share Boise’s “cultural and creative community with other cities,” according to a release. MING Studios brings in artists from across the U.S. and across the world, making it a great candidate for the job. Past cultural ambassadors include Treefort Music Festival, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.

Bieter also named the 2019 recipients of the Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in Arts & History. The awards celebrate those who have added to the city’s cultural community.

The recipient for the Arts award is Randy Van Dyck, known for his acrylic work as well as for Van Dyck Frame Design and Capitol Contemporary Gallery in downtown Boise. The History award goes to the Idaho Black History Museum, which aims to “build bridges between cultures to explore issues that affect Americans of all cultures and ethnicity,” according to its website.

The lifetime achievement award goes to Tom Tompkins, once the principal violist for the Boise Philharmonic. Tompkins, who grew up in Boise and attended Borah High School, plays several other instruments. He has played with a variety of artists, including Moody Blues and several traveling shows that needed an orchestra.

“Their earnest and tenacious efforts strengthen our community, and by extension, our connection to one another,” Bieter said in a release. “We are grateful for their commitment to spark curiosity, initiate collaboration, foster dialogue, and offer opportunities to reflect and grow.”

The recipients will be honored at a free public ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at City Hall Plaza.

Since the award’s inception in 1986, more than 100 people and organizations have been recognized. Recipients “must have demonstrated distinguished service, creative accomplishment, or other work to benefit the artistic, historic, and broader cultural life of Boise,” according to a release.