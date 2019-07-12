Idaho’s only professional ballet company has a new director

Ballet Idaho’s Peter Pan Ballet Idaho produced one of its most complex and expensive ballets when Artistic Director Peter Anastos put on a full-length “Peter Pan,” featuring Elizabeth Barreto and Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin as Wendy and Peter, in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ballet Idaho produced one of its most complex and expensive ballets when Artistic Director Peter Anastos put on a full-length “Peter Pan,” featuring Elizabeth Barreto and Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin as Wendy and Peter, in 2017.

Ballet Idaho has a new executive director.

Laura Mulkey will start transitioning into the role in mid-July. Mulkey has nine years of experience leading health and human service nonprofits, most recently as executive director for the College of Western Idaho Foundation.





She will succeed Jenny Weaver, who served as executive director for nearly five years.





“Albert Einstein once said that ‘nothing changes until something moves.’” Mulkey said in a news release. “I believe we are changed every time we see a dancer move across the floor; our imaginations are ignited and our creativity is engaged. For that moment, anything is possible. It’s an incredible honor for me to be joining the team at Ballet Idaho, an organization dedicated to encouraging artists to greatness and inspiring our community to value the performing arts.”





Ballet Idaho will begin its 2019-20 season on Nov. 1. It is the only professional ballet company and academy in Idaho.





“With her wealth of nonprofit experience and her collaborative spirit, Laura is a natural fit for Ballet Idaho,” Artistic Director Garrett Anderson said in a news release. “I look forward to working with her as we continue to grow and expand the company’s artistic impact.”

Mulkey is a member of the Downtown Boise Rotary and the grants committee member for the Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation.