Commuting to Downtown Boise? This collaborative could make it easier

Growth in the Treasure Valley since the economic recession of a decade ago has put a strain on existing traffic arteries in Ada County.

Downtown Boise commuters may have some easier options for transportation starting in October.

The Downtown Mobility Collaborative is working to provide access to all shared transportation options for those traveling in and out of Downtown Boise, reduce the number of drivers traveling alone and make it easier for employers to provide transportation alternatives to employees.

Nearly 81% of commuters heading in and out of Downtown are by themselves, according to a report from the collaborative. Only 7.4% of commuters carpool, and less than 3% bike, walk or ride a motorcycle. Less than 1% use public transportation.





Downtown Boise contains 17,000 parking spaces, less than one for every two of the 36,000 workers. By 2040, the number of people working Downtown will reach an estimated 56,000.





“We’re not going to be able to only build our way out of it,” Kaitlin Justice, mobility collaborative program director at Valley Regional Transit, said Tuesday at a meeting of the Boise City Council. “We can only build so many parking garages so high and roads so wide.”

The collaborative is a partnership between Valley Regional Transit, the city of Boise, the Ada County Highway District CommuteRide program, Boise State University, the Downtown Boise Association, Saint Luke’s, Ada County, Old Boise and the Capital City Development Corp., the city’s urban renewal agency.

It includes three objectives: developing a “transportation wallet” to create a seamless package for transportation options, creating a mobility website that would show all options in one place and a mobility app that would allow users to access and use the different options.

The wallet would allow commuters to choose between about 15 different services, such as buses, shuttles, carpools, scooters and bike storage pods. Businesses could also provide workers with transportation benefits through the wallet.

In Portland, Oregon, a $99 transportation wallet provides $150 worth of bus rides, unlimited rides on Portland’s streetcar system that provides light rail rides through a portion of its downtown, an annual bike share program pass with 90 minutes of rides per day and a $25 car rideshare allowance.

Boise’s program will launch in October with the transportation wallet and other services offered to employers. Individuals will be able to access them at a later date.

“Right now, if an employer, developer or building owner wants to offer some sort of transportation benefit, they have to go through several agencies to pursue different mobility options for their employees, which is very burdensome,” Justice said.





For individuals, Justice said eventually people could buy a transportation wallet at a discounted rate that would give them access to the services they need for their commute.

The other objectives are set out to streamline the process of seeing what options are out there for getting to and from downtown. The mobility website would also help streamline the process, as each option is in the same place, and the mobility app would allow users to access each of their options as well. Just like other apps, users would pay online for the services through a mobile payment.





“It’s something that’s very flexible that you can take from an individual level up to an employer,” Justice said.