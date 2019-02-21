Boise & Garden City

Boise Parks and Rec OKs plans to relocate archery range. Here’s where it’ll go.

By Nicole Blanchard

February 21, 2019 06:36 PM

Brian Dalrymple and Brandon Dyches, of Portland, Ore., eye up their targets on April 15, 2018. The Backcountry Hunters & Anglers rendezvous wrapped up at the archery range at Boise’s Military Reserve after a weekend of seminars and events dedicated to outdoor recreation and public land use. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com
Boise Parks and Recreation commissioners on Thursday voted to approve plans to relocate the public archery range to a nearby location.

The range is currently located at the Military Reserve, where the city has plans to revamp a dog park and install a bike skills park. It will be moved to the Military Reserve Police Shooting Range, a mile and a half from the existing archery range.

Parks and Rec officials weighed several relocation options. The now-approved shooting range plan was their preferred location. In a public meeting last month, officials said the shooting range — which is now rarely used by police since the opening of an improved shooting range on Kuna Mora Road in 2017 — had “everything we need” for an archery range in terms of topography, parking and other amenities.

Bonnie Shelton, spokeswoman for Parks and Rec, told the Statesman that department staff will begin work on a construction plan. It wasn’t immediately clear when that plan would be finalized or when construction would begin, though officials said last month that the archery range should be open in April or May.

Construction will include razing an existing building. That construction, plus other cleanup and setup of the archery equipment, could take about three weeks, Parks and Rec Superintendent Jennifer Tomlinson said at last month’s public meeting.

Parks and Rec has not released an estimated cost for the relocation.

