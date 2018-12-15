St. Luke’s puts in Boise’s first skybridge, but no, you can’t walk across it yet

A 90-ton, 123-foot-long skybridge connecting the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital to the new Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion was installed in Downtown Boise on Saturday morning.

The bridge, which took two months to build, was put into place over Avenue B and Jefferson Street by a pair of cranes. While traffic could open on Jefferson Street by Sunday, there is also the possibility that road closures on Jefferson Street and Avenue B will last through Dec. 19.

The Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019. The 100,000-square-foot building will hold “most of the area’s pediatric specialists under one roof,” according to a press release. It will also house a Family Resource Center.

The bridge was constructed next to the hospital and was moved and installed in a single day.

While the bridge is for practical purposes in connecting wings of the hospital, there will be “opportunities in the future for the public” to use the bridge as a sort of grand opening, according to St. Luke’s spokesperson Anita Kissée.

The St. Luke’s structure is the first skybridge to be built in Boise. Last July, however, the Boise City Council approved the development of a skybridge connecting a pair of new condominium/office buildings in the Central Addition area of Downtown near 5th and Front streets.