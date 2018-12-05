Ada County commissioners fault Boise for ending agreement to pay for magistrate court

The City of Boise is pulling out of its agreement with Ada County to pay for its magistrate court services, according to a letter sent Wednesday to Mayor David Bieter and the Boise City Council by the Ada County Board of Commissioners.
According to the letter, in exchange for Boise’s payments to Ada County for magistrate court services, Ada County had agreed to fund Terry Reilly Health Services’ medical support for New Path, a new apartment complex in Boise for chronically homeless people. Terry Reilly is a nonprofit that operates community health clinics.
Ada County contributed $200,000 this year to support the social services provided by Terry Reilly Health Services and CATCH Inc., a nonprofit that serves homeless people, according to New Path’s website.
“We are deeply disappointed,” the commissioners wrote.
“Despite the fact that the city of Boise has turned its back on its promise, Ada County will not respond in kind and will continue to pay Terry Reilly for this fiscal year,” they wrote.
Mike Journee, communications director for Boise, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The New Path building was just finished at 22nd Street and Fairview Avenue, and tenants have begun moving in.
This story will be updated.
