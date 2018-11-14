ACHD opts not to ask taxpayers to widen a bridge serving commissioner, her donors

The Ada County Highway District opted not to spend $30,000 to widen a one-lane bridge near the intersection of Franklin and Cloverdale Roads that would have served only four families, including an Ada County commissioner and her employer.

The bridge leads to two roads marked as private and blocked by security gates leading to land owned by District Two Commissioner Rebecca Arnold and her employer, Winston Moore, founder of the real estate development firm W.H. Moore Co.

Also off the road is land owned by Donald Barksdale and Charles Fawcett, as well as the WDM Marital Trust, where Jeffrey Moore is listed as a trustee — meaning that about half the land beyond the fence is owned by the Moore family.





ADHD has already paid $25,000 on the bridge, according to the district’s general counsel Steve Price.

“To me, all it does is serve a private subdivision,” said ACHD president Sara Baker. “Don’t spend any more money on that.”

Arnold was not present for the Wednesday meeting.

In an email to ACHD President Sara Baker and the commission, brothers Tucker and Clancy Anderson expressed concern at the project using public funds to serve a just a handful of private owners, including some who have donated to Arnold’s campaigns.

But Arnold said the bridge needs to be widened for fire and emergency access. “ACHD created the problem by building a substandard bridge,” she wrote in a message to The Statesman on Wednesday. “Should the fact that I moved to that neighborhood two years ago mean that the residents of the eight residences there are not entitled to safe access?”

But in an email response to the Andersons shared with The Statesman, Arnold wrote that the bridge is currently too narrow for the fire department to bring equipment necessary in the event of an emergency.





“There also isn’t sufficient room on either side of the bridge for maneuvering or multiple vehicles,” she wrote in a reply to the Andersons’ original message.





ACHD did not receive any official notice from the fire department about the safety risk the bridge poses, Baker said at the meeting.

Arnold’s connections with the fellow private property owners on Thomas Drive also raised concerns for the Andersons. The Moore family has consistently donated to Arnold’s campaigns, with Winston donating $5,000 between 2012 and 2017. During her 2016 election, she also received contributions from Skinner Fawcett LLP, workplace of her neighbor Charles Fawcett, and Jeffrey Moore.





Regarding the bridge, Arnold helped to organize meetings between Winston Moore and ACHD director Bruce Wong to inspect the bridge area, according to emails obtained by the Andersons in a public records request and shared with the Statesman.

In June, Winston Moore asked Wong to install the “Dead End” sign currently at the head of Thomas Drive before the bridge, emails show.





In an email to Winston Moore and Wong, Arnold wrote that a sign “might cut down on the number of vehicles that come up Thomas Drive and end up turning around or backing out.”

In her response to the Andersons’ email, Arnold said that she had not initiated the conversation about the bridge, and that Donald Barksdale of Thomas Drive had raised the issue and “had numerous conversations with District personnel and District personnel visited the site several times.”