Here’s how to make that funky new turn at State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway

The intersection at State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway is done now. That means you can’t turn left from State to go north on 36th Street, or turn left to go south on Veterans.
Here’s how to negotiate the new turn if you need to go left: Drive through the intersection several hundred feet until you reach the next traffic signal. Merge into the far left lane, make a U-turn and double back to the intersection.
When you get there, turn right to head north on 36th or south on Veterans. This maneuver is what’s known as a “thrU” turn.
Signalized pedestrian crossings will regulate traffic near the U-turn area. Ada County Highway District engineers will time the pedestrian signals with the signals at State-Veterans-36th to make the process work as smoothly as possible.
