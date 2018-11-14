This famous Boise art piece is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever

A beloved mural depicting Basque culture in Boise, originally painted in 2000, had decayed beyond the point of restoration. But a new version, identical to the original, was dedicated on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Facing the mural and key movers and shakers in its restoration, Kristina Franzoia, with the Oinkari Basque Dancers, performs the “Agurra,” a dance of honor and respect. Katherine Jones