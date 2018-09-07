Get your tickets now to world-famous architect Moshe Safdie’s lecture in Boise

Moshe Safdie, the world-famous architect the city of Boise hired to design a new main library, is scheduled to give a lecture Friday, Sept. 21, in Downtown Boise.
Safdie’s lecture is titled “Cultural Institutions as Community Catalysts,” according to a city news release. It “will explore his humanistic philosophy of architecture and urbanism focusing on the design of the public realm and the impact his civic projects have had on communities around the world.”
In June, the city unveiled Safdie’s design for the new main library, which would be built where the existing building, a 1940s-era warehouse, stands. The new structure could include space for a performing arts center, rooftop areas where people could hang out or take in small events, and the headquarters for the city’s Arts and History Department.
Its expected cost is around $85 million. The city hopes to open the new library in 2021.
Safdie’s presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., in Downtown Boise. It is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for admission. They can be reserved online at moshesafdieboise.eventbrite.com, at the main library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd., or any library branch.
As of Friday evening, 312 spots were available.
