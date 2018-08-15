One restaurant is closing. Two will open. Here’s what The Grove Hotel is up to

The main entrance of The Grove Hotel is a mess right now, but hotel manager Steve Steading is convinced it will be better than ever when its renovation is done.
The most significant changes will be moving the bar closer to the center of the lobby and taking out some of the lobby’s pillars. That will give the main floor a more open, active appearance to people coming in the main entrance.
The hotel also will add a bistro that will offer quick-serve food like pastries and some hot items from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., so guests have an option besides Emilio’s, a more formal, sit-down restaurant.
And speaking of Emilio’s: It will close. In its place, The Grove will get a new restaurant with a new concept and new name. Steading said the hotel will unveil details when the renovation is complete.
The renovation also will bring more lighting to the driveway area on Front Street and a new private meeting space on the main floor, he said.
Steading expects the project, which began July 21, to be done Sept. 4.
The Grove plans to hold a grand re-opening event in mid-October that will recognize the hotel’s 20th year of operation, he said.
