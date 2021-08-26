Share your story for 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Where were you?

In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn after hijacked planes crashed into them in New York. Idaho Statesman file

The Idaho Statesman is seeking your stories about your experience on Sept. 11, 2001, when you heard about the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., and the World Trade Center towers in New York City.

So much happened that day as three hijacked planes crashed into iconic American buildings. Nearly 3,000 people died, including the 40 passengers on United Airlines Flight 93, who crashed a fourth plane into a field in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Emotions were overwhelming, and the weeks that followed brought national sorrow and began the war in Afghanistan that became America’s longest conflict.

On the 20th anniversary of the attacks, the Idaho Statesman wants to tell your stories. You can share them by filling out the form below, or by contacting reporter Ian Stevenson at istevenson@idahostatesman.com or 208-274-3538.

