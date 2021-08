Local Love ‘em or hate ‘em Edsels roll into Boise for club reunion August 05, 2021 03:59 PM

Edsel enthusiasts drive their horse-collar-grilled Fords to Boise for an Edsel Owners Club reunion to share in what has become their favorite, often mocked, 1950s-era car. Club founder Dave Sinclair explains why Ford's black-sheep car matters.