New Statesman reporter Sally Krutzig covers growth & development in Boise, Meridian

Reporter Sally Krutzig covers the hot topic of growth and development for the Idaho Statesman. McClatchy

Sally Krutzig joins the Idaho Statesman from the Idaho Falls Post Register. She began her time at the Post Register covering local business before shifting to the role of government reporter and writing about Idaho’s most recent legislative session. She is one of several recent Statesman hires to fill out our newsroom team.

Sally will be covering growth and development in Boise and the Treasure Valley and exploring how Idaho’s recent boom is affecting the Boise area and its residents.

Born and raised in Big Lake, Minnesota, Sally got her first taste of journalism at 16, writing for her hometown newspaper. She went on to graduate at the University of Dallas, Texas, where she studied literature and political science. She also wrote for and became the news editor for that college’s newspaper, the University News.

Being a journalist allows her to get out and do something different every day.

“I like learning about my community and telling stories about people,” she said.

She loves to hike and to explore the outdoors and is excited to hit the Boise Foothills and Idaho trails.

You can send Sally tips at skrutzig@idahostatesman.com.

Follow her @sallykrutzig on Twitter.