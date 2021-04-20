Local

Boise Police seek public’s help in search for ‘vulnerable’ elderly man

Ladislav, 81, was last seen getting gas in West Boise.
Police are searching for a “vulnerable” Boise man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to a social media post from the Boise Police Department.

Ladislav, 81, was seen getting gas at around 3:15 p.m. in West Boise, near West Fairview Avenue and North Cloverdale Road, according to the BPD tweet. Ladislav drives a 2004 GMC Yukon that is brown.

“His family & police are worried he won’t be able to find his way home,” according to the BPD tweet.

Police are asking anyone who sees Ladislav to call 208-377-6790.

