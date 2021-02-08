Idaho Humane Society, Boise police remove three dozen animals from Boise home

The Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police Department recently removed three dozen animals from a local home after their owner became overwhelmed, according to a Facebook post from the animal rescue.

Officials said they took 33 dogs and three parakeets from a Boise home. The Idaho Humane Society said the owner was a “vulnerable senior.”

“They had become overwhelmed with their living situation, and we stepped in so we could provide medical care and eventual adoption,” the post said.

Thirty-two of the dogs were papillons, a small breed that weighs up to 10 pounds with a lifespan of around 15 years. Some of them were puppies, photos showed. The last dog was a Labrador retriever. Photos shared by IHS showed some of the animals standing on piles of debris and others in dirty crates.

Many of the dogs are well-socialized with people, but all of them need medical attention, IHS said.

“Our amazing volunteers and staff have already begun the process of vaccinating, bathing and grooming them; about half will be receiving much-needed dental cleanings and mass removal surgeries,” the post said.

In its Facebook post, the animal shelter asked for donations via Facebook or its website. Officials said they estimate it will cost about $13,000 just for the animals’ medical care. A few of the animals will be available for adoption on Tuesday, and the rest will be posted as their medical needs are addressed.

IHS is still conducting adoption visits via appointment because of COVID-19.