WATCH LIVE: Idaho National Guard announcement on Black Hawk crash that killed 3

Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed just south of Lucky Peak Reservoir near Boise.
The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Idaho National Guard. The three killed were participating in a “routine training flight,” and they were the only people on board when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed.
