Idaho State Police: Two people survive car crash into Payette River near Banks

Two people in a Jeep SUV crashed into the Payette River after the driver over corrected and slid off State Highway 55 near Banks, Idaho, police say.

The crash was reported around 9:34 a.m. Tuesday as the vehicle was southbound on the highway. It appears the driver lost control and over corrected on a section of the roadway that was slick at the time, according to ISP spokesperson Lynn Hightower. The Payette River runs along that section of Highway 55.

Idaho State Police recommends reducing speed and allowing for more space between vehicles in winter as driving conditions can be dangerous.

The driver in the Tuesday crash was not cited, and neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.

The Idaho Transportation Department provides daily reports on winter road conditions through April. Drivers may visit ITD’s online road report at 511.idaho.gov.