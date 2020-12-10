WATCH LIVE: Gov. Little’s press conference on Idaho’s COVID response at noon today

Gov. Little will address growing concerns over Idaho’s coronavirus outbreak and the state’s response in a press conference at noon, Dec. 10.

This is his first press conference in a month after daily record breaking-case counts, hospitals straining to keep up, a growing number of deaths statewide, and national media attention focused on angry protesters at a Central District Health meeting scheduled to discuss public health orders in Ada County.

