WATCH LIVE: Gov. Little’s press conference on Idaho’s COVID response at noon today

Idaho Statesman staff

Gov. Little will address growing concerns over Idaho’s coronavirus outbreak and the state’s response in a press conference at noon, Dec. 10.

This is his first press conference in a month after daily record breaking-case counts, hospitals straining to keep up, a growing number of deaths statewide, and national media attention focused on angry protesters at a Central District Health meeting scheduled to discuss public health orders in Ada County.

The livestream will appear below as soon as it is available. If you don’t see it, please refresh this link:

