Idaho officials looking for Boise couple who might have seen missing Utah hiker

Blaine County officials are looking for a Boise couple and a group of Oklahoma hikers who might have been the last people to see a Utah hiker before she went missing in the Sawtooth National Forest a week ago.

In a Facebook post, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said Fern Baird hasn’t been seen since last Monday, when she signed in at the Prairie Creek Trailhead northwest of Ketchum.

“We are interested in speaking with an unknown Boise couple and also a party of five hikers from Tulsa, Oklahoma, that both hiked either the West Fork drainage of Prairie Creek or to Prairie Lake on October 19, 2020,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins in the news release. “These individuals may have information or saw Baird hiking that day.”

Baird, a 62-year-old from Park City, Utah, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants and carrying a black fanny pack.

Over the past week, officials say they have searched the area around the trailhead — which branches off to multiple trails — extensively.

“To this point, the search has focused on the Prairie Lakes, Minor Lakes, Norton Lakes and Mill Lake at elevations from 7,100 feet to 9,200 feet,” the news release said. “The search has included three K9 search teams, several Idaho National Guard helicopters, two drones, and numerous searchers on foot, motorcycles and horseback.”

Since Baird was last seen, snow has fallen in the mountains and overnight temperatures have dipped below freezing.

Baird’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to her return. Anyone with information on Baird’s whereabouts should contact Lt. Mike Abaid at (208) 578-3371 or sheriff@co.blaine.id.us.