A horse got stuck in a bowl at an Idaho skate park. Here’s how rescuers got her out.

Rescuers helped this horse escape the concrete bowl at the Kuna skate park on Friday. Idaho Humane Society

The Idaho Humane Society and Kuna Police Department were among several rescuers who helped free a horse that became trapped in a skate park bowl on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the animal shelter.

Officials said a minor was riding the horse near the Kuna skate park when the animal got too close to the edge of the concrete “bowl,” a smooth feature sunk several feet into the ground. A grassy area runs along the bowl to the south, with the Kuna Greenbelt nearby.

The walls of the bowl proved too slippery for the horse to get out of the bowl on her own, so rescuers used several carpets proved by local rancher Dean Cusimano to give the horse some traction.

With some encouragement from rescuers, the horse eventually walked out of the bowl. Veterinarian Valerie Urick, of Flying A Veterinary Services in Kuna, assessed the horse and found it was bleeding slightly on its hock and walking with a limp. She is expected to recover fully.