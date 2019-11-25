17-year-old boy dies in crash on I-84, 16-year-old seriously hurt, Elmore sheriff says

One teenager was killed and another seriously injured in a weekend crash on Interstate 84, according to a news release from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in the release that the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Saturday at mile marker 94.5 on Interstate 84, near the Mountain Home city limits.

A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger eastbound when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected and went off the right shoulder of the road, where the vehicle rolled. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, and a 16-year-old male passenger sustained “extensive head injuries” in the crash.

The driver was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died of his injuries. The passenger was treated at St. Luke’s Elmore in Mountain Home and is expected to recover.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Hollinshead said neither boy wore a seat belt at the time of the crash. Officials said they do not plan to identify either teen.

An investigation is ongoing.