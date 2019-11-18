Fishermen find body in Lucky Peak Reservoir, no foul play suspected

Fishermen at Lucky Peak Reservoir called 911 on Sunday after they found a dead body in the water, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr said the fishermen called around 11:30 a.m. to report what appeared to be a body on the east bank of Lucky Peak, near the Charcoal Gulch area.

“Our deputies went out by boat and did find a deceased adult male on the bank,” Orr said. “They transported the body back to the dock, where officials with the Ada County Coroner’s Office took custody of the body.”

Deputies found no visible signs of foul play, and the coroner’s office is expected to identify the man today.

