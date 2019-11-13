Boise man dies after rolling his pickup truck down embankment near Lucky Peak Reservoir

A Boise man died after rolling his pickup truck on Idaho 21 early Wednesday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

John Wood, 52, was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup truck southbound on the highway near Lucky Peak Reservoir around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck left the road and went over an embankment, rolling about 200 feet down the embankment.

Police said Wood died of his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

