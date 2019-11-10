Driver killed after crashing car into a tree at Orchard and Fairview

A driver died in a Saturday car crash after driving into a tree at a Boise intersection, according to a Boise Police Department press release.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver was headed eastbound on Fairview Avenue near Orchard Street before he veered into the westbound lanes, continued through the Orchard intersection “at a high rate of speed” and crashed into a tree at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police said the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries. No other individuals were involved or injured in the crash.

Police did not identify the driver in the news release. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will identify him after notifying next of kin.

