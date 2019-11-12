At risk after funding loss, Boise’s refugee-driven Global Gardens seeks public help

A loss of federal funding is putting at risk the status of a Boise nonprofit that helps refugees grow and sell their own food.

Global Gardens, a program run by the health and human services organization Jannus and the Idaho Office for Refugees, provides training, resources and land for refugees who want to grow produce to feed their families or to sell to the community.

But this year Global Gardens didn’t receive federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of Refugee Resettlement that have funded the program for more than a decade. An estimated $140,000 funding shortfall for the 2020 growing season is putting the organization’s programs — and the refugees they help — in jeopardy.

“When you are a newcomer here and not educated, it is not easy to work a job and be feeding your family,” said Abdi Haji, a Global Gardens farmer and Somali refugee. “If Global Gardens is not anymore, who can help?”

Global Gardens builds refugee and agriculture communities

Since 2006, Global Gardens has helped 2,000 new Americans get their start as farmers and community gardeners, according to the Idaho Office for Refugees. Restaurants such as Juniper, Bittercreek Alehouse, Red Feather Lounge, Locavore, High Note and the Basque Market purchase and use produce from Global Gardens farmers. And Global Gardens CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) delivered food to 150 people who purchased fresh produce subscriptions in 2019.

The group also sponsors and partners with a network of refugee community gardens managed by a synagogue, churches, the city of Boise and others.

“Supporting local farmers and gardens preserves our agricultural traditions in this state and puts local food on people’s tables,” said Tara Wolfson, the director of the Idaho Office of Refugees. “In turn, it really helps families start their lives anew in Boise.”

Since 2010, there have been five USDA grants — each covering three-year periods — for beginning farmers, community food projects, farmers markets and socially disadvantaged farmers that have funded Global Gardens. The grants ranged from $83,000 annually to $360,000 annually from 2016-2019.

Wolfson said Global Gardens applied for but did not receive four grants this year that the organization had received in the past, including the USDA’s grants for Beginning Ranchers and Farmers, Community Food Project, and Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers. Global Gardens also applied for but did not receive a grant from the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s Refugee Agricultural Partnership Program. It had received that $100,000-a-year grant from 2008-2015.

It’s unclear why the organization didn’t win the competitive grants, although Wolfsson said the USDA’s upcoming announcement of recipients might shed more light. In October, the USDA awarded $16 million to 33 different projects across the country — including a Massachusetts project that also helps refugees — under grants for socially disadvantaged or veteran farmers.

“I think it’s really important the community knows this is the first time since the founding of Global Gardens that we’re turning to them to help keep the program running,” Wolfson said.

Here’s how you can help

In the coming months, Global Gardens is trying to raise roughly $140,000 from the community to keep programs running. Wolfson said $60,000 will keep farmers on their land and selling at local markets, and $40,000 will allow the CSA program to keep operating. The $40,000 on top of that would allow program staff to keep expanding the Global Gardens Food Hub — which distributes refugee-grown produce directly to local restaurants and chefs — and continuing education programs for participating farmers.

“To the farmers, I think Global Gardens gives them a sense of belonging,” Wolfson said. “They are super proud of being a part of the Treasure Valley community, growing vegetables that their neighbors get to enjoy.”

Global Gardens said 11 refugee-run farms fuel the CSA and Food Hub programs, or sell at farmers markets. Overall, there are 200 community garden plots, and the city of Boise even provided some land for farmers and gardeners to use.

Haji, the Somali refugee, sells a variety of vegetables from his farm, Umoja Na Uhuru World Farm, at the Capital City Public Market and through Global Gardens CSA. Although he farmed in Somalia and when he was in a refugee camp in Kenya, he said Global Gardens helps him and other farmers from the Somali Bantu refugee community with the minutiae of running a farm in the United States. That includes help paying taxes, taking English classes and other training.

Along with beets, sweet corn, carrots, sugar snap peas, bell peppers and many other popular vegetables, Haji also introduces Boise customers to vegetables he grows for his own family, such as African corn and m’chicha, a type of East African spinach.

“We try to teach our customers to eat African corn and how to prepare it,” Haji said. “It’s very delicious, since it’s organic and fresh.”

He still uses two Global Gardens plots for his farm and a third that was donated for his use, but he said his dream is to own land someday. To do that, he thinks he’ll probably need “a hand” from Global Gardens, including advice on equipment and supplies.

But Haji’s main concern is for other people in his community, who might not get to benefit from the same type of Global Gardens help that he did.

“Who can be helpful?” Haji said. “I’m busy with my business and my family. But other people need help, behind me.”

To donate to Global Gardens go to www.globalgardensboise.org.