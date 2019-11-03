Boisean injured after crashing car into semi-truck carrying bees

A Boise driver was airlifted to a Pocatello hospital on Saturday evening after crashing into a semi truck, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Thirty-nine-year-old Val Lovely was headed northbound on U.S. 95 between Jackpot, Nevada, and Twin Falls in a 2014 Mazda MZ3 on Saturday, police said. Lovely crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2003 Kenworth semi truck head-on. The truck, driven by 45-year-old Lucas Meuchel, of Dickinson, North Dakota, was hauling bees.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. near Rogerson, Idaho, at mile marker 12.

Lovely was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Meuchel was not injured in the crash. Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. No further information on Lovely’s condition was available Sunday.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.