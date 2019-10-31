Local

Boise fire crews respond to grassfire near Micron campus, burning about 30 acres

Firefighters responded around 1 p.m. Thursday to a grass fire near the Micron campus at Grand Forest Drive and Gowen Road that burned across 30 acres.

The Boise Fire Department said in Tweet that a bird hitting a power line may be the cause of this fire. Crews were mopping up the scene by 3 p.m.

Char Jackson, spokeswoman for Boise Fire, said residents may see smoke in the area for several hours, but the fire is no longer active. No structures were threatened and no one was injured.

Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
