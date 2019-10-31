Boise fire crews respond to grassfire near Micron campus, burning about 30 acres

Firefighters responded around 1 p.m. Thursday to a grass fire near the Micron campus at Grand Forest Drive and Gowen Road that burned across 30 acres.

The Boise Fire Department said in Tweet that a bird hitting a power line may be the cause of this fire. Crews were mopping up the scene by 3 p.m.

Char Jackson, spokeswoman for Boise Fire, said residents may see smoke in the area for several hours, but the fire is no longer active. No structures were threatened and no one was injured.

