One dead, one injured after scooter, car crash in Downtown Boise

One person is dead and another was injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a scooter on Sunday night, according to police and emergency dispatchers.

In a news release, Boise Police Department said the crash occurred at 15th and Main streets in Downtown Boise shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said one person died and a second was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An Ada County emergency dispatch supervisor told the Statesman the incident was reported as a collision between a car and a scooter. The supervisor said initial reports indicated there were two people on the scooter at the time of the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear Sunday evening. Police have not identified the individual who died.

Boise Police Department said officers remain on-scene investigating and are working to reconstruct the crime scene.

This is a breaking news article. We’ll update this as we learn more.