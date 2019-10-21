Nampa man dies after crashing into parked vehicle, business sign on Glenwood

A Nampa man died Sunday afternoon after crashing his vehicle on Glenwood Street in Garden City, according to an Ada County Coroner’s Office report.

Timothy Scott Jenkins, 28, was pronounced dead at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the coroner, Jenkins died of blunt force trauma sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Toxicology results are pending.

Jenkins was reportedly traveling southbound on Glenwood Street on Sunday when his vehicle left the road, striking a large sign for the Recycle Boise business near the Chinden Boulevard intersection. His vehicle also hit a parked vehicle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to Garden City police, when they arrived at the scene on Sunday, officers found a gold 2000 Ford Ranger upside down in the parking lot of Recycle Boise Inc., at 4725 Glenwood Street in Garden City. The vehicle was badly damaged, and the driver was pinned in the vehicle.

Evidence showed that the pickup “was traveling southbound on Glenwood at a very high rate of speed when the driver lost control,” according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department.