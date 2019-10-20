Woman dead after police shooting near Boise’s Veterans Memorial Park early Sunday

Boise police officers shot and killed a woman near Veterans Memorial Park early Sunday morning after she reportedly acted suspiciously and refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Police responded to a report around 6 a.m. Sunday that a woman was in the 900 block of Clover Drive, east of Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street, “acting suspiciously and knocking on doors,” the release said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman seated in a vehicle and made contact.

“The officers encountered a noncompliant female resulting in an officer-involved shooting,” the release said.

Police did not say if the woman, who has not been identified, was armed or threatened police. The Statesman has reached out to officials for more information.

Officials said no officers were injured in the incident, which is now under investigation by a Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this as we learn more.