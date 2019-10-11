Driver hits power pole, dies in crash near Amity and Holcomb roads in Boise

SHARE COPY LINK

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash where the driver crashed into a power pole on Amity Road near Holcomb Road, according to a Boise Police Department press release.

Boise Police were dispatched to the area at about 2 a.m., and the driver was found dead at the scene when officers and paramedics arrived.

Boise Police officers closed Amity Road between South Trails End Lane and Holcomb Road until about 8 a.m. to conduct their investigation. A crash reconstruction team and detectives from the Boise Police Department responded to the scene along with the Ada County coroner, according to the release.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Ada County coroner pending notification of next of kin, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is encouraged to call dispatch at 208-377-6790, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, go to www.343COPS.com or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.