Garden City man who died at Ada County Jail in July had mixed meth, opioids

A Garden City man who died while in custody at the Ada County Jail in July overdosed on drugs, according to a newly released coroner’s report.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday said that David L. McClure, 42, died of an accidental mixed-drug overdose on July 25. Toxicology reports showed that he had used methamphetamine and mitragynine, an opioid.

McClure had been booked into the jail on a warrant for failure to appear at around 5:30 p.m. on July 24. He was pronounced dead the next morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.

At the time of his death, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said deputies were checking on McClure every 30 minutes.

“McClure showed no significant signs of physical distress or intoxication during his intake assessment, and was placed in the closed custody unit, which is where most inmates are held while staff determines their proper housing assignment,” Orr wrote in an email in July.

The man was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. the next morning when staff performed an inmate count. Orr said employees immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures.

According to the coroner’s report, McClure had a history of chronic alcohol abuse, hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease that contributed to his death.