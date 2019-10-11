Boise man plans ‘library of things’ that would let you make, mend and more for free

SHARE COPY LINK

By next summer, you could have all the tools you need to plant your garden, tend your lawn and fix up your house — all without buying a thing.

That’s Paul Johnson’s vision for the “library of things” he aims to build in Boise, called Idaho Share & Supply. Similar to a library, the organization would allow patrons to check out items ranging from hand tools to lawnmowers.

“I recently moved to Boise and had this idea to start a nonprofit based on the sharing of things, and I was shocked to discover there wasn’t one already,” Johnson said in a phone interview.

He’s in the process of registering Idaho Share & Supply as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) group.

The library of things concept has gained popularity in recent years, but Johnson said it has a much longer history rooted in sharing tools.

“Tool libraries have been around for a long time,” Johnson said. “And then there was a resurgence of this idea that happened in the late ‘90s ... and now we’re in kind of the third wave. ... The concept of saving money and sharing, say, a lawnmower, makes sense to people.”

Paul Johnson

Idaho Share & Supply has no inventory yet, but Johnson said hand and power tools are a given. He also plans to offer kitchen tools, musical instruments, outdoor gear, toys and whatever else Idahoans want. He is gathering survey responses to determine what items people would prefer.

“We’ve gotten a lot of input from people saying, ‘I buy raft after raft after raft every year. ... If I had access to a nicer one, I would sure use it,” Johnson said. “We want to stock high-quality gear — high-quality everything — that will either last a long time or be able to be repaired.”

Johnson’s emphasis on quality comes from a background in the Peace Corps and living abroad in places like Mali, Bangladesh and China, where Johnson said he “witnessed firsthand the impact of our consumerism.” By reusing quality items, he said he hopes to reduce the amount of waste in Boise.

But for now, he’s focusing on getting Idaho Share & Supply off the ground.

“We’re a grassroots nonprofit, so we’re looking for support,” Johnson said. “Our timeline is to launch a fundraising campaign late fall/early winter and have a brick and mortar by spring or summer at the latest.”

Johnson is looking for leads on a site in Boise or Garden City.

Johnson will be the library’s executive director. He hopes to hire employees and to have volunteers help run the library and offer classes. Eventually he’d like to offer a “smart technology” component that would let patrons reserve an item online and pick it up 24 hours a day, though it’s not yet clear how patrons would gain access to the library after hours.

Johnson said he plans to secure grant funding after earning 501(c)(3) status. Other funds will come from a sliding scale membership system for those who can afford it, Johnson said.

“Our recommendation for an annual membership .... is going to be to donate $1 for every $1,000 you make in a year,” he said. “So you make $45,000? (Your membership is) $45.”

The membership will be the only cost to use Idaho Share & Supply, he said. Patrons who’d like access to certain premium items (such as high-end bamboo fishing rods) can pay an additional fee to become a premium member.

To contact Johnson, take the survey or donate inventory items or services, visit idahoshareandsupply.org.