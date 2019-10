SHARE COPY LINK

Idaho State Police reported Tuesday morning that a potato truck overturned on U.S. 30 near Pocatello, spilling Idaho’s most iconic produce across the road and causing traffic delays.

The truck overturned near the Simplot plant outside Pocatello, according to ISP. Traffic was still moving as of about noon, despite a lane being blocked by the spuds, but drivers were urged to use caution.

ISP Troopers are on scene of a truck rollover on US 30 near the Simplot plant near Pocatello. Road is blocked but traffic is moving. Drive slow and be patient. pic.twitter.com/IKmxfI9mjK — ISP, Commercial Vehicle Safety (@ISPCVS) October 8, 2019